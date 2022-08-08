PIF eyeing ‘incredible’ 148-goal attacker for Newcastle

Newcastle United’s owners have reportedly identified Atalanta striker Luis Muriel as a top target for the end of the summer.

The Colombia international has had a fine career in Serie A with the likes of Udinese, Sampdoria and Fiorentina in the past, notching up 140 club goals and eight for his country over the course of his career.

Newcastle’s investors now seem ready to try their luck with a move for Muriel, who is also wanted by Juventus, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

It remains to be seen how easy it will be for the Magpies to get this deal done, with the club also missing out on other striker targets this summer.

Armando Broja was one of the names most strongly linked with Newcastle recently, but there’s been seemingly no progress made, so Muriel makes sense as an alternative.

NUFC also continue to chase James Maddison and could be preparing a third bid for the Leicester City playmaker.