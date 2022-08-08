New Manchester United signing accused of shocking debut against Brighton

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez did not impress on his Premier League debut as the Red Devils suffered a surprise 2-1 home defeat against Brighton.

Pascal Gross scored twice at Old Trafford to give the visitors a hugely impressive opening day victory, and it’s fair to say Martinez didn’t look too comfortable after making the step up to English football after his move from Ajax this summer.

The Argentina international was a key player under Erik ten Hag at Ajax, so it’s not too surprising that the pair have reunited in Manchester, but it’s clearly going to take some time for him to settle.

Garth Crooks singled out Martinez for criticism as he praised Brighton ace Gross in his Premier League team of the week column on BBC Sport.

While Martinez might end up being a fine signing in the long run, for now Crooks has his reservations about the player after he had a bit of a shocker in the first half of the Brighton game, looking out of his depth at this level.

“Manchester United have yet again completed another long-term signing without knowing whether the player can handle life in the Premier League or the Old Trafford stage,” Crooks said.

“New centre-back signing Lisandro Martinez had a shocking first half and his second wasn’t much better.”