Man United reach £15m agreement to sign Juventus star and what it means for De Jong

Manchester United are closing in on signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

That’s according to a recent report from the Guardian, who claim the Red Devils have reached an initial agreement worth £15m to sign the French midfielder.

Although the deal is yet to be totally finalised, judging by this latest update, it appears things are moving in the right direction.

Personal terms are being discussed with the player and his representative, who is also his mother, so it is looking like a total agreement is now just a matter of time.

MORE: Remarkable details of De Jong’s contract emerge as Barcelona prepare legal action

Talk of United signing Rabiot has come from nowhere but following their disastrous Premier League opening defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, it comes as little surprise why Erik ten Hag may be desperate to add some central additions.

It is worth noting as well, ten Hag is still expected to pursue Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, even though a deal is proving virtually impossible to conclude.

Whether or not Rabiot is the answer to the 20-time league winner’s problems remains to be seen, but for a relatively low cost, added to the fact the club aren’t blessed with a lot of targets being available, it may not be such a bad deal after all.

Only time will tell for sure though.

What do you think of Rabiot to Man United? – Let us know in the comments.