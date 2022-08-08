Man United set to increase offer for Marko Arnautovic

Manchester United fans – look away now.

Having recently been linked with a shock move for Bolonga attacker Marko Arnautovic and rumoured to have offered the Italian side around £7.5m, the Red Devils are clearly in the market for a new striker (Di Marzio).

However, given Arnautovic’s age (33) and his average reputation, fans will be forgiven for feeling bemused by these latest links.

Although Erik ten Hag is obviously eager to add to his attacking options, especially considering how much uncertainty remains around Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, eyebrows will be raised if the 20-time league winners end up signing Arnautovic, formerly of West Ham and Stoke City.

Even though some fans would have felt relieved that Bologna turned down their English rivals’ opening offer, according to a recent report from Sky Sports Italy, the Red Devils are preparing to increase their bid in the hope of finally reaching an agreement for the 33-year-old.

Since joining Bolonga from the Chinese Super League 12 months ago, Arnautovic, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 34 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 16 goals along the way.