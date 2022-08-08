Manchester United given positive update on double Serie A transfer raid

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal for the transfer of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, though the player himself still needs to strike personal terms over a move to Old Trafford.

On top of that, Man Utd are said to be confident of signing Marko Arnautovic from Bologna, in what could end up being a double raid by the Red Devils on Italy’s Serie A.

See below for details from Sky Sports, who also cite Sky Italy’s Gianluca Di Marzio…

Rabiot looks a fine potential signing to give United an upgrade on Fred and Scott McTominay, though some fans might also be underwhelmed by the move.

The Frenchman hasn’t ever been that much of a key player for his current club, or for his former side Paris Saint-Germain, and he’s not really in the same league as someone like Frenkie de Jong.

Still, it seems progress is being made on a deal for Rabiot, so long as he also ends up green-lighting the move to Manchester.