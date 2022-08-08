Manchester United transfer target Ibrahim Sangare has signed a new deal at PSV, keeping him at the club until 2027.

After their defeat to Brighton in their opening game of the Premier League season, it’s clear to see Manchester United are in need of further reinforcement this summer.

A midfielder, in particular, is likely to be high on United’s agenda, with a lack of options in this area. Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic recently left the club, adding to their issues in midfield.

Manchester United had recently held talks with PSV midfielder Sangare, for a fee of around €40m, according to Rudy Galetti.

Now, PSV have officially announced that Sangare has signed a new contract at the club until 2027.

Manchester United are likely to have to turn their attention to other targets, and the loss to Brighton only highlighted their need for another midfielder.

Christian Eriksen operated in a deeper role during the game, a position he isn’t so familiar with.

Signing a solid midfielder who can sit and protect the back four will only get the best out of some of their attacking talent, and United will have to act fast to get a deal over the line before the transfer window ends.