Video: Manchester United super-fan “stunned” by “desperate” transfer move

Manchester United fan and vlogger Mark Goldbridge has expressed his disbelief at the club’s rumoured transfer pursuit of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The United Stand host can be seen speaking at length in the video clip below, admitting he’s “stunned” at the Red Devils’ interest in Rabiot, with the Frenchman described as a “desperate” move by the club, as he clearly wasn’t one one of their first choices…

Goldbridge is also not at all happy with the links to Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic, saying he simply cannot understand what the club’s thinking is with these deals.

Man Utd have had all summer to land their top targets, and it’s clearly been a huge struggle, with these surprise targets now seemingly the best they can hope for.