Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on how many signings Man United need after shock Brighton defeat

Manchester United suffered the worst possible start to the new season yesterday as they were surprisingly beaten 2-1 at home by Brighton.

The Red Devils failed to make a winning start under new manager Erik ten Hag, and there were also unwanted headlines with Cristiano Ronaldo left on the bench after a summer saga surrounding his uncertain future at the club.

Writing in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, Fabrizio Romano explained that Ronaldo starting on the bench was only due to not being 100% fit, rather than anything transfer related.

The Italian reporter also suggested that Ronaldo is clearly not Ten Hag’s biggest problem anyway, with four or five signings needed at Man Utd this summer, though only three have come in so far.

“Internally, Manchester United confirm that Cristiano started the game on the bench because his physical condition is not yet 100%,” Romano said.

“It was not for market reasons, but certainly the situation remains open and will depend on any proposals in the next weeks. Jorge Mendes keeps working behind the scenes, while Cristiano is training professionally.

“I believe that the Ronaldo saga is not the main problem for United, rather the need for 4-5 new signings compared to last season.

“Of course, it’s a story that generates a lot of headlines, but it’s clear from looking at the team on the pitch yesterday that there are bigger issues.”

United fans will be hoping the Ronaldo situation can be resolved as soon as possible, while there will also surely be no argument about more signings being needed in the final few weeks of the transfer window.