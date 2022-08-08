“Newcastle will push again” – Fabrizio Romano expects third Magpies offer for major transfer target

Newcastle United will push again for the transfer of Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison after having two offers rejected.

The England international has been a joy to watch in his time at the King Power Stadium, and it’s surely only a matter of time before he earns himself an even bigger move.

Newcastle have money to spend since their Saudi takeover last year, and it makes sense that they now seem to be looking at Maddison as an option in the transfer market.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside column via Substack, Maddison remains a priority for the Magpies, who are preparing to try again for the 25-year-old after previously failing with two offers.

Still, Romano insists that Leicester don’t even have a price in their minds for Maddison, as they seem adamant they don’t want to sell their star player.

“Newcastle will push again for the transfer of James Maddison after having two offers rejected,” Romano writes.

“It’s a tricky deal, though, because Leicester insist there is no price for Maddison – Brendan Rodgers has publicly commented that Maddison is not for sale.”

Newcastle fans will hope more big names can come in after recent deals for the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Sven Botman.

Maddison could be ideal to really take Eddie Howe’s side up to the next level.