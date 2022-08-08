(Photo) “F**king hell!” – Jack Grealish lays into Sportbible

Well, it is safe to say that Manchester City winger Jack Grealish does not use a designated social media team to handle his Twitter account.

The Premier League champion, who was last in action during the Citizens’ opening two-nil win against West Ham on Sunday, has taken issue with popular sports website ‘Sportbible’.

The website tweeted an image of the England international in touchline talks with manager Pep Guardiola and suggested that the pair were involved in a disagreement which led to Grealish disagreeing with the Spanish tactician.

However, quickly shutting down the (false) rumours, Grealish replied to Sportbible’s tweet, which has since been deleted, saying: “F**king hell! – Everything you’ve just wrote did not happen.

“What a s*** irrelevant page!

“He [Guardiola] was giving me tactical advice, ask himself yourself if I said anything back to him.”