Premier League team of the week: Two Arsenal debutants, plus Tottenham duo in BBC line up

The first Premier League team of the week of this season is in, with pundit Garth Crooks selecting two Arsenal players who were making their debut in the win over Crystal Palace.

Summer signing Gabriel Jesus is one of the players selected up front, while Gunners defender William Saliba also got in as he finally got on the pitch in the Premier League after a few loan spells in his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans will be pleased to see these new boys making such a positive impact, and they’ll hope it won’t be the last time they make these team of the weeks over the course of the season.

Here’s the full line up below…

Also in the team are Tottenham duo Eric Dier and Dejan Kulusevski, who were both stand-out performers for Spurs as they got off to a winning start against Southampton.

Manchester City also got their title defence off to a good start with a 2-0 win away to West Ham, with summer signing Erling Haaland up front, while Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan got into Crooks’ midfield in his BBC Sport column.