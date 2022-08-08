Remarkable details of De Jong’s contract emerge as Barcelona prepare legal action

This summer’s transfer saga surrounding Barcelona and midfielder Frenkie De Jong is absolutely astonishing.

The Netherlands international, who arrived at the Nou Camp from Ajax back in 2019, is the club’s top earner, rumoured to be pulling in around £470,000-per week (Capology).

However, following a turbulent three years that has seen Barcelona’s finances decimated, largely due to irresponsible spending and the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Spanish side are desperate to find ways to balance their books, and that is where De Jong comes in.

Although it would be fair to say that manager Xavi probably wouldn’t be thrilled at the prospect of losing the highly-rated 25-year-old, the problems at the Nou Camp extend far beyond what the manager can sort out.

Therefore, outside of his contract, De Jong’s future is going to be decided by the club’s senior hierarchy and this is where the saga gets really complicated.

Already rumoured to be owed millions in deferred wages, the latest in the fascinating situation comes from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who is reporting that Barcelona believes the midfielder’s current terms, which were negotiated and agreed to by the club’s former board, are illegal.

Not only that, but the La Liga giants, who are said to have evidence of wrongdoing, could even pursue legal action and that would leave De Jong facing an even more uncertain future.

? EXCLUSIVE: Barcelona told Frenkie de Jong on July 15 they have evidence of criminality around contract given by old board + cause for legal action vs all involved. #FCBarcelona asked him to annul deal & revert to previous terms @TheAthleticUK #MUFC #CFC https://t.co/g1at9ZqYL0 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 8, 2022

What all of this means for the player and the chances of him moving this summer, particularly to Manchester United, remains unknown.

However, with three weeks still to go in this summer’s transfer window, this saga, which is showing no signs of slowing down, looks set to rumble on until the very last day.