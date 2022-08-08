Arsenal are reportedly moving faster than Manchester United as they attempt to strike a deal for the transfer of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgium international has been a star performer at the King Power Stadium for some time now and it seems inevitable that he’ll get himself a move to a bigger club sooner or later.

With just a year to go on his contract with Leicester, Tielemans has been linked with a move away for much of this summer, and it seems things may finally be moving along, if Todo Fichajes are anything to go by.

The report states that Arsenal are prepared to pay €50million for Tielemans, and that they seem to be moving faster than Man Utd in their efforts to get a deal done.

Mikel Arteta would do well to bring in an extra option in the middle of the park for the season ahead, instead of being overly reliant on inconsistent and injury prone players like Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny in that department.

Tielemans looks like he could give Arsenal a new dimension if he joins, providing a bit more in the way of quality on the ball and a goal threat from midfield than their current options, whilst also being a hard worker and intelligent player at both ends of the pitch.

United could also have done with signing someone like Tielemans, but seem to be focusing instead on Adrien Rabiot from Juventus, according to the Guardian.