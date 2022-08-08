Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – when Chelsea exit could be announced, Arsenal’s winger interest, and more

Happy Monday and welcome to my Daily Briefing – a round-up of the latest exclusive transfer news. Read on for today’s headlines on Cristiano Ronaldo, Timo Werner, and more…

Arsenal

Despite reports, Arsenal are not interested in Valencia winger Goncalo Guedes, who is set to join Wolves instead. The Gunners were never in the race.

Barcelona

Xavi has spoken again about Frenkie de Jong’s future, saying: “I don’t know what will happen to Frenkie de Jong. Until August 31st anything can happen. He knows what I think and what the club want and need. Of course I’m counting on him, he’s a great player.”

Barca president Joan Laporta has also said: “Frenkie’s our player and we want him to stay at Barcelona, he wants to stay too. With him and his teammates, we have a very powerful midfield. He has offers, but we want him to stay.”

Bayern Munich

Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzic on the Leroy Sane Manchester United links: “There’s no truth to that. He’s an important player for us. There’s nothing to say about that at all.”

As I wrote yesterday, with Robert Lewandowski gone I believe that, Sane could have a bigger role for Bayern in the season ahead. For now, they certainly don’t want to sell, so it won’t be an easy deal for Premier League clubs even if they are interested.

Boca Juniors

Edinson Cavani prefers a move to La Liga as he eyes up an experience in Spain. He has communicated this to Boca Juniors, who made an approach to him in the last 48 hours.

Chelsea

Everton

After a difficult summer and an opening day defeat, things are looking up for Everton – the Toffees are preparing to complete moves for Conor Coady and Amadou Onana, while they’re also confident of bringing Idrissa Gueye back to the club.

Inter Milan

Juventus

Juventus are hopeful of completing the signing of Filip Kostic this week. Personal terms have already been agreed, but Juve and Eintracht Frankfurt remain slightly apart on the transfer fee, with negotiations progressing.

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Kayky looks set to leave Manchester City for a loan move to Pacos de Ferreira. He’ll undergo a medical today ahead of a year-long switch to the Portuguese club.

Manchester United

An opening bid for Marko Arnautovic has been turned down, with the player’s brother confirming an offer from a big Premier League club.

Marseille

Alexis Sanchez will join Marseille this week on a deal running until 2024. Inter Milan just need to finalise terminating his contract, something which was already agreed a few days ago.

Newcastle United

Red Bull Salzburg

Benjamin Sesko is not for sale this summer, with Salzburg preferring to keep him until 2023 at least, despite interest from big Premier League clubs.

Sevilla

A deal has been agreed for Isco to join Sevilla on a free transfer after his contract expired at Real Madrid. Julen Lopetegui wanted him for a long time.

Tottenham

Villarreal

Villarreal are confident of signing Giovani Lo Celso from Tottenham. A fresh round of talks will take place soon in order to reach a full agreement for a player who is one of Unai Emery’s priority targets.

West Ham

Said Benrahma and Nikola Vlasic should both be on their way out of West Ham in the coming days. The Hammers are prepared to let both players go, with Torino interested in Vlasic.

Wolves

Goncalo Guedes is edging closer to joining Wolves from Valencia for €30/32m plus add-ons. A medical is being scheduled, and a long-term contract being prepared for the player.