Video: Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares scores impressive debut goal for Marseille

Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares scored on his Marseille debut after joining the club on loan this summer.

Tavares recently joined Marseille on loan from Arsenal, after Mikel Arteta brought in Oleksandr Zinchenko to provide competition for Kieran Tierney, pushing Tavares further down the pecking order.

On his debut for the French club, Tavares picked up the ball on the far left, and dribbled towards the edge of the box, before firing the ball into the far corner.

Pictures below from BT Sport.

Tavares will be hoping to impress enough during his temporary spell at Marseille to help him break into the Arsenal first-team in the near future.

 

