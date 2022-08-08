Of course, football is a team game, but players do have to look out for themselves and it can be such a fine line to walk at times.

Each and every one of us has had the same dream of becoming a star for the team we loved as a kid, so it’s understandable that any player in the position to make that a reality would give it every possible chance.

Conor Gallagher was outstanding for Crystal Palace last season and he did look ready to step up to Chelsea’s first-team this campaign, but it appears he’s not going to be anything more than a fringe player at this stage.

The initial solution would always be to go out on loan again, but there’s always a risk that it might go badly and suddenly he’ll be forgotten about at Stamford Bridge, so it does make sense that he wants to stay and fight for a spot.

It’s been reported that West Ham have made an approach to bring him in on a temporary basis, but the 22-year-old simply doesn’t want to go just now. At his age U23 football or occasional cameos will do nothing to help his development, but if he can get a chance and play well then it could change everything.

The Hammers are short on numbers in midfield just now so he probably would’ve become a key player under David Moyes, so it will be interesting to see if the gamble pays off in the long run.