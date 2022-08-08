West Ham look to make £33m signing in position of real need ahead of next game

We’ve reached the part of the transfer window where a lot of squads are starting to take shape and it’s clearer who’s out of the picture higher up the food chain.

Despite that, there are plenty of clubs who haven’t been as active as you expect in the market or they have some injury issues, and West Ham are starting to look a little thin at the heart of their defence.

The latest report suggests that they’re looking to bring in PSG star Thilo Kehrer, although the German could cost as much as £33m so it would be a big signing if they could pull it off.

They still have Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna to return from injury so his versatility could also be useful, with Kehrer having experience playing at right-back or in the center of midfield during his career too.

His contract is up next summer and PSG appear to be open to his departure so it looks like something will happen soon, but Sevilla are also accredited with an interest so the Hammers will need to move quickly to get this done.