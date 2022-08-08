West Ham make decision to sell £60m attacking duo

West Ham United have reportedly decided they want to sell both Said Benrahma and Nikola Vlasic in the coming weeks.

The Hammers spent a combined £60million to sign these players, but it’s fair to say neither have quite made the desired impact at the London Stadium.

It now looks like David Moyes will look to raise funds by letting Benrahma and Vlasic go, though of course they will surely not make anything close to the £60m they initially spent on the pair.

West Ham have had a decent summer in the transfer market, bringing in big names like Gianluca Scamacca and Nayef Aguerd.

If they can also clear out deadwood like Benrahma and Vlasic that would cap a fine transfer window.