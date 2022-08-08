Chelsea given encouragement over transfer of Premier League star

Chelsea FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Chelsea have reportedly been given encouragement over a potential transfer swoop for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha.

The Ivory Coast international is in the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park, and there’s currently no indication that he’ll sign a new deal amid these links with the Blues, according to a report from talkSPORT.

Chelsea could do with making signings up front this summer after loaning Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan, while Timo Werner is also set to leave with a move back to former club RB Leipzig, as per Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside column.

Zaha could be ideal if he’s available, and it seems Chelsea are being invited to bid for him to some extent, according to talkSPORT.

Wilfried Zaha to Chelsea?
More Stories / Latest News
Revealed: The Premier League club who wanted to sign Sevilla new-boy Isco from Real Madrid three years ago
Manchester United working on surprise alternative to top transfer target
Exclusive: Liverpool will still consider transfer to fix problem position if the right opportunity arises

Even though Zaha flopped at Manchester United earlier in his career, he’s been a superb performer for Palace and it’s easy to imagine him making an impact at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have lacked a talisman like that since losing Eden Hazard a few years ago, so fans will hope their club can finally get it right with a proven signing in attack after the struggles of the likes of Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.

More Stories Wilfried Zaha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.