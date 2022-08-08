Chelsea given encouragement over transfer of Premier League star

Chelsea have reportedly been given encouragement over a potential transfer swoop for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha.

The Ivory Coast international is in the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park, and there’s currently no indication that he’ll sign a new deal amid these links with the Blues, according to a report from talkSPORT.

Chelsea could do with making signings up front this summer after loaning Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan, while Timo Werner is also set to leave with a move back to former club RB Leipzig, as per Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside column.

Zaha could be ideal if he’s available, and it seems Chelsea are being invited to bid for him to some extent, according to talkSPORT.

Even though Zaha flopped at Manchester United earlier in his career, he’s been a superb performer for Palace and it’s easy to imagine him making an impact at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have lacked a talisman like that since losing Eden Hazard a few years ago, so fans will hope their club can finally get it right with a proven signing in attack after the struggles of the likes of Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.