“The deal was almost completed” – Fabrizio Romano explains how Spurs missed out on Adama Traore transfer

Tottenham were very close to signing Adama Traore back in January before Barcelona hijacked the move and brought him to the Nou Camp on a six-month loan.

The Spain international is now back at Wolves, but Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on the player’s situation, as well as an insight into his failed move to Spurs back in January.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s Substack, Romano explained that Traore was really just a step away from making the move to north London, and teased that he might be a player to watch in the final weeks of the transfer window as well.

“Traore was one step away from joining Spurs in January – the deal was almost completed on a verbal basis but collapsed because Barcelona acted behind the scenes thanks to Xavi,” Romano said.

“So far this summer there are no negotiations with Tottenham. Fabio Paratici and Antonio Conte are now focused on outgoings after bringing in a lot of new players; I think Adama is a player to be monitored for many clubs until the end of August as an opportunity.”

Traore has impressed in fits and starts with Wolves, though he didn’t really take the opportunity to show what he can do in his brief spell back on loan with Barca.

It remains to be seen if the 26-year-old really has what it takes to make the most of his natural ability and perform consistently enough to earn himself a big move again.