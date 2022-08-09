Arsenal defender edges closer to exit as talks progress

Arsenal’s transfer strategy has started to pay off after a few years in the doldrums, but there are still a few stop-gap signings who did a job but aren’t good enough to play a regular role going forward.

The defence is starting to look more solid and William Saliba’s performance against Crystal Palace demonstrated that he needs to be in the starting conversation,  but it’s also resulted in Pablo Mari being pushed even further down the pecking order.

He always looked like an emergency addition and the writing has been on the wall since he was sent out on loan to Udinese last season, and a return to Serie A now appears to be in the offing as talks advance with Monza:

He’s clearly out of the picture at the Emirates and at the age of 28 he can’t afford to waste his prime years sat in the stand not playing, so this does look like a good option for everyone if a deal can be agreed.

You imagine one of the hold-ups will be his wage packet at Arsenal as it’s likely to be more than Monza want to spend on one player, so it’s not clear if this will be a loan deal or a permanent exit.

Either way, it does look like he’s going to be on his way soon.

