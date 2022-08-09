Arsenal have seen a bid rejected for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic.

Arsenal have recruited smartly this summer, strengthening multiple areas and went into the new season stronger than the last. The likes of Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus, and Oleksandr Zinchenko have been signed, with the latter two making an immediate impact in their first Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

One position they seem stacked for this summer is in central defence, but that hasn’t stopped Arsenal from scouring the market for an additional defender.

According to Firenze Viola, Arsenal have seen a bid rejected for Fiorentina defender Milenkovic.

With William Saliba returning from loan, winning Man of the Match in his first Premier League start for Arsenal, it doesn’t seem as if Mikel Arteta would be desperate to sign a defender this summer.

However, Ben White operated at right-back during their first game, meaning Arsenal then had a lack of cover in central defence.

Milenkovic is attracting interest from multiple clubs, and the report claims that Spanish side Sevilla have also had a bid rejected.