Arsenal have held talks over potential transfer of star who could move for €55million

Arsenal have reportedly met with AC Milan for talks over the potential transfer of Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali.

The highly-rated 22-year-old has long been regarded as one of the biggest prospects in Serie A, and it seems Milan are not too keen to let him go.

Still, a report from Calciomercato suggests Arsenal have had some discussions over the possibility of a deal, and Milan could be ready to let the player go if they receive an offer in the region of €55million.

The Gunners could do with strengthening in midfield before the end of the summer, as it remains one area of their squad that has been a little neglected.

Tonali would surely be an upgrade on Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny, and €55m seems a decent fee to pay for someone who could end up being a fine long-term investment.

Arsenal have brought in Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko as among their most high-profile signings this summer, but it seems they could still have more plans in the final weeks of the window.