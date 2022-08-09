Chelsea confirm Timo Werner exit after just 2 seasons and 23 goals

Chelsea have confirmed the departure of German striker Timo Werner after just two seasons at the club. Werner returns to his previous club on a four-year deal.

Arriving in 2020 for a reported £47.7m fee, Chelsea are set to make a £30m loss on Werner. During that time Werner enjoyed a mixed spell, winning the Champions League in his first season, but never quite living up to the expectations most had for him. Across his 89 appearances, Werner scored 23 goals and gave 21 assists, contributing nearly a goal every two games. Yet he never replicated his clinical form shown at Leipzig in his first spell.

Thank you and good luck in Germany, Timo! ? pic.twitter.com/lKunDCrZkM — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 9, 2022

Combined with Romelu Lukaku’s loan move to Inter, Chelsea have jettisoned both of their major investments in the forward position from the previous two summers. The cost of both came to just under £150m. Thomas Tuchel will be under pressure to ensure this summer’s signings do produce the goods at the sharp end of the pitch.