Chelsea continue to push for surprise attacker transfer

Chelsea are reportedly continuing to push for the transfer of Barcelona striker and former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international has only been at the Nou Camp since January, when he had his contract terminated by Arsenal and made the move to La Liga on a free.

Since then, Aubameyang has revived his career with some strong performances in Spain, but it seems he could now be heading for a speedy return to London.

See below as the reliable Gerard Romero claims Chelsea are continuing to push for the signing of Aubameyang, who could perhaps be ideal to replace Romelu Lukaku at centre-forward…

OJO!! @JijantesFC El intermediario Eugebio Botas, que estuvo en las negociaciones con Aubameyang, en las oficinas del Barça. El Chelsea sigue apretando por AUBA En Italia locos por Memphis en la Juve, lo cuenta @giaco_iaco https://t.co/3KVGW54way — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) August 9, 2022

Still, it seems surprising that Barca would let Aubameyang leave so quickly after his fine form for the club, while Arsenal fans also surely won’t be happy with how this has all worked out.

The 33-year-old looked past his best towards the end of his time at the Emirates Stadium, but he could now be back in action in the Premier League for one of the Gunners’ biggest rivals.

If the move happens, Aubameyang would join big names like Cesc Fabregas, Ashley Cole, Olivier Giroud, Petr Cech, David Luiz, Nicolas Anelka, Emmanuel Petit and Willian in playing for both clubs.