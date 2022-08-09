Video: Barcelona social media clip appears to dent Chelsea’s transfer hopes

Barcelona have released a video announcing that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will now wear the number 17 for the new season.

The Gabon international wore the number 25 shirt upon joining Barca from Arsenal in January, but it seems the club now have new plans for him.

See below as Aubameyang poses with his new shirt, which perhaps offers a little clue about his long-term future at the Nou Camp amid transfer rumours linking the player with Chelsea.

Would Barcelona really bother assigning a new shirt number to Aubameyang and even announcing it with a video if they thought the 33-year-old was about to leave?

This seems like a blow for Chelsea, who could really do with more options up front after the struggles and eventual departure of Romelu Lukaku.