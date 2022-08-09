Chelsea representatives sent to watch loanee Lucas Bergstrom, but another Peterborough player caught their eye.

Bergstrom signed for Peterborough on loan from Chelsea in June, and the team at Stamford Bridge were recently sent to keep an eye on the youngster’s progress.

Whilst attending one of Bergstrom’s games, another player caught their eye. Peterborough director Barry Fry has confirmed that defender Ronnie Edwards impressed Chelsea whilst they were attending a Peterborough game for a different reason.

“I’ve had conversations with people at Chelsea who are in the know and who would be involved in any decision-making. They came to watch [Chelsea loanee] Lucas Bergstrom, but they were taken by Ronnie. They haven’t made a bid yet, but there are three weeks until the transfer window closes. They certainly like him,” said Fry, speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph (via Football.London).

Football.London has also claimed that Chelsea could face a lot of competition to secure his signature, with Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Southampton, and Crystal Palace all previously registering an interest in the defender.

At just 19 years old, Edwards was a regular for Peterborough last season, playing 34 league games. To be able to play so often and to a high standard in a competitive, physical league is impressive, so it’s no shock to see the aforementioned Premier League clubs taking an interest in the England youth international.