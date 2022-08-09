Exclusive: Chelsea midfielder prefers Blues stay despite Premier League transfer interest

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher would prefer to stay at the club this summer despite links with other Premier League teams.

The England international enjoyed a hugely impressive loan spell at Crystal Palace last season, impressing in the top flight and earning himself a senior international call-up for the first time.

Gallagher looks like the latest exciting talent to rise up through Chelsea’s academy, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be able to follow the likes of Mason Mount and Reece James in playing regularly for the first-team.

It could be that Gallagher would be better off seeking a move elsewhere in order to further his career, whether that’s another loan or in a permanent move.

Still, writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano insists that Gallagher’s preference is to stay at Stamford Bridge, though the final decision will most likely be with manager Thomas Tuchel.

“It won’t be easy for clubs to sign Gallagher this summer because the player still hopes to stay at Chelsea. So far the situation is quiet,” Romano said.

“As well as West Ham, there was also interest from Everton in June but no advanced negotiations precisely because Thomas Tuchel will decide on Gallagher.”