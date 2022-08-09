Chelsea confident of securing top transfer target, deal likely to cost more than £80m

Chelsea are reportedly confident of clinching the transfer of Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana.

A deal is likely to cost the Blues over £80million, but it seems they are growing increasingly confident that they will bring the 21-year-old to Stamford Bridge, according to 90min.

Fofana has looked a hugely impressive young talent during his time at the King Power Stadium, and Chelsea have already had two offers rejected for the Frenchman so far this summer, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano in his column for CaughtOffside.

Having lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer, it looks like a good move for Chelsea to keep on strengthening at the back, following their earlier deal for Kalidou Koulibaly.

Fofana is proven in the Premier League and should be a superb long-term investment, even if it’s clear he won’t come cheap.

Leicester have sold a number of their star players in recent years, such as Harry Maguire and Riyad Mahrez, while they’ve also let three join Chelsea in the last few seasons – N’Golo Kante, Danny Drinkwater and Ben Chilwell.