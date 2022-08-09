Revealed: Wilfried Zaha’s bargain asking price amid transfer links with Chelsea

Crystal Palace could be ready to sell Wilfried Zaha for a bargain price this summer amid transfer rumours linking him with Chelsea.

The Ivory Coast international has just one year left on his contract at Selhurst Park, and it’s easy to imagine that that will have big six clubs keeping a close eye on his situation as we head closer to the end of the summer transfer window.

Zaha has been a joy to watch in his time with Palace, and it’s surprising he’s still at the club in a way, as he’d surely start for many big six sides, or top teams elsewhere in Europe.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside on Substack, Fabrizio Romano says that Roma have shown the most concrete interest in Zaha this summer, though they later focused on signing Paulo Dybala instead.

Romano is less sure about the links with Chelsea, but says that Zaha should be available for a bargain fee of around £25-30million.

“There’s been growing talk of Wilfried Zaha and Chelsea in the last 24 hours or so, so I thought I’d provide an update with my understanding of the situation,” Romano explained.

In my opinion, the signing of Zaha would be a great opportunity for all the top clubs, but the reality is that so far there are no advanced negotiations yet. The only club that has made a proposal to Crystal Palace so far is AS Roma but then they invested in Paulo Dybala so the deal went on stand-by.

I believe Zaha may be available around £25-30m – a great price for a big talent who is in the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park.