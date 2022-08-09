Chelsea given opportunity to use unsettled star in potential swap transfer

Chelsea have reportedly been given a potential transfer boost as they eye up a move for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha.

The Blues are interested in Zaha, while his club Palace are also one of the admirers of Callum Hudson-Odoi, and they could be open to a swap deal, according to 90min.

Hudson-Odoi is not playing much at Chelsea and it looks like a long way back for him at Stamford Bridge, so Thomas Tuchel would surely do well to replace him with a upgrade like Zaha.

The report adds that Palace are also interested in Conor Gallagher, who impressed during his loan at Selhurst Park last season and who also doesn’t look guaranteed playing time at Chelsea this season.

Zaha has just one year left on his contract with the Eagles, meaning he could move for as little as £25-30million this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Ivory Coast international would surely be a bargain at that price, but CFC could perhaps get him even cheaper if they include Hudson-Odoi in the deal.

90min state that the England international feels he needs first-team football this season, so this seems like a win-win for all involved.

