Chelsea will now face competition to sign Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana.

After losing multiple defenders this summer, Chelsea now have a lack of numbers at the back. In their opening game against Everton, Thomas Tuchel operated with his usual back three, but the trio of centre-backs were all in their thirties.

Bringing in another option in defence will be high on Chelsea’s priority list, and targeting a younger talent would be a smart move.

Speaking to CaughtOffside via his Substack column, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea have had multiple bids for Fofana rejected by Leicester.

The 21-year-old defender has been in impressive form for Leicester in the last few years, so it’s no surprise to see Chelsea in the hunt for the young star.

However, Chelsea will now face competition from PSG to secure his signature, according to Le Parisien.

Both the aforementioned clubs have significant financial backing, so it could be an interesting battle to sign Fofana this summer.

Tuchel’s side have already submitted a £70m bid, which was rejected, so it could develop into an astronomical fee if the two clubs go head-to-head in an auction for the French defender.