Title favourites? Chelsea’s stunning new-look XI if they land three more transfer targets

Chelsea could reportedly have three major transfer deals in the works after what has already been a busy summer.

Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella are the big names to join the Blues so far, and it seems Thomas Tuchel isn’t done yet as he seeks to fix his attack and defence in particular.

Romelu Lukaku has returned to Inter Milan on loan, while Timo Werner’s permanent move back to RB Leipzig is also close, as per Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Further signings are also needed at the back after Chelsea lost Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona, whilst also missing out on Jules Kounde, who moved from Sevilla to the Nou Camp.

According to the Independent, Chelsea’s three targets now are Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana, and Barcelona duo Frenkie de Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

If CFC get these signings done, it could transform Tuchel’s XI, and here’s now it would look…

That defence suddenly looks a lot stronger, giving Chelsea a back three as good as anything in Europe.

Meanwhile, although midfield doesn’t look like an urgent priority for the west London giants, one imagines De Jong could end up being an upgrade on Jorginho, who is also in the final year of his contract.

MORE: Chelsea star wants to stay despite Premier League transfer approach

That’s an exciting front three as well, with Aubameyang a proven goal-scorer in the Premier League from his time at Arsenal.

Although the Gabon international had a difficult end to his time at the Emirates Stadium, he’s looked a player reborn at Barca, so could be ideal to give Tuchel a replacement for Lukaku at centre-forward, allowing Sterling to operate out wide.

Could this team turn Chelsea into genuine title favourites this season? Let us know in the comments!