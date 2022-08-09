£35m star’s representatives contacted by Manchester United recruitment staff

Manchester United’s recruitment staff have reportedly registered an interest in the potential transfer of PSV winger Cody Gakpo.

The Netherlands international could cost around £35million to prise away from PSV this summer, with no official offer made yet, according to ESPN.

The Red Devils have been in touch with Gakpo’s representatives to alert them to their interest, and it will be interesting to see how this develops.

Gakpo is an exciting young talent who could surely strengthen Erik ten Hag’s struggling side, who endured a nightmare start to the season with a 2-1 opening day defeat by Brighton.

It’s easy to see why Ten Hag might view Gakpo as an upgrade on other attacking players like Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial.

Gakpo has impressed in the Eredivisie, and Ten Hag will surely know him well from his time managing PSV’s rivals Ajax.

Still only 23 years of age, Gakpo scored 21 goals in 47 games last season, and has started this campaign with three goals in his first three appearances in all competitions.

If Man Utd can get Gakpo for anything close to £35m, that would surely be a bargain.