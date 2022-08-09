Chelsea have struggled to manage the development of one of the gems of their academy and Crystal Palace are looking to take advantage. Ever since breaking through into the first team at Stamford Bridge, Callum Hudson-Odoi has been touted as one of the most promising talents in England.

However he has struggled for game time at Chelsea. Despite interest from Bayern Munich in the past, Chelsea elected to hold onto the 21-year-old but he has not blossomed as expected. Despite making his Premier League debut in 2018, Hudson-Odoi has only crossed the thousand-minute barrier in the league once.

No price tag was mentioned for Hudson-Odoi, but at 21, Chelsea would likely still demand a significant fee for Hudson-Odoi. For the player, it might be a smart move. The likes of Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Zaha have all thrived in his position at Palace.