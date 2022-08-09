Done deal: Manchester United and Chelsea miss out on transfer target as he signs for RB Leipzig

Manchester United and Chelsea have missed out on Benjamin Sesko, with RB Leipzig officially announcing he will join the3 club next summer.

Sesko has been linked with both Manchester United and Chelsea this summer, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that both Premier League clubs were interested in the Salzburg striker.

Now, Leipzig have officially announced the signing of Sesko, who will join the club next summer on a five-year deal, as seen in the tweet below.

Salzburg and Leipzig are owned by the same company, so it’s no surprise to see deals happen between the two clubs.

Sesko probably isn’t ready for the step up to start every week in the Premier League or even the Bundesliga, so delaying a permanent move away from Salzburg for another year makes sense to aid his development.

Joining a club like Manchester United and Chelsea come with a lot of pressure, especially playing as the main striker.

This sort of unnecessary expectation isn’t healthy at his age, and the Bundesliga is known for taking on young, talented players and allowing them to flourish.

