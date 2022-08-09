Everton remain interested in Championship star

Everton reportedly remain interested in Sheffield United Daniel Jebbison as they look to find cover for the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Calvert-Lewin recently suffered a training ground injury, which could keep him out for at least the rest of the month. With Salomon Rondon the only other option in attack, Everton could look to recruit a new striker this summer.

Ellis Simms and Lewis Dobbin were sent out on loan around the time of the Calvert-Lewin injury, meaning Everton lined up without a striker in their opening game against Chelsea.

Now, according to Football League World, Everton are once again interested in Sheffield United striker Jebbison, a player they have been considering a move for in the last few transfer windows.

At 19 years old, you’d expect Jebbison to be a player to be bought with an eye for the future, but due to a lack of options, he could be needed to make an immediate impact at Everton.

Frank Lampard’s side travel to Villa Park this weekend for their second game of the Premier League season, and as it stands, we could be seeing the likes of Demarai Gray or Dele Alli operating in a centre-forward role.