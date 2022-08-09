Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Manchester United’s midfield issues grew even stronger this summer, with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic both leaving the club.

One man who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford is Juventus midfielder Rabiot, and Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on Manchester United’s pursuit of the Frenchman.

Romano has claimed that full agreement has been reached between the two clubs, with discussions regarding personal terms now ongoing, as seen in the tweet below.

Manchester United and Juventus are ready to complete Adrien Rabiot deal as agreement has been reached on Monday – but personal terms are still in discussion. ?? #MUFC Talks ongoing between Veronique Rabiot and Man Utd, after direct call between ten Hag & Adrien yesterday. pic.twitter.com/yRzJa5fgtP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2022

The two clubs are ready to complete a deal, and if personal terms are agreed, then the deal could be completed soon.

Juventus seem willing to allow Rabiot to leave the club, which could be a worry for Manchester United fans.

Pogba, who recently signed for Juventus, has suffered an injury which could keep him out for some time, so for the Italian club to allow Rabiot to leave despite Pogba’s injury, speaks volumes about how Juventus view Rabiot as a player.

Manchester United undoubtedly need a midfielder to walk through the door this summer, but it’s difficult to see many fans being too excited about this one.