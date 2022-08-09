The player Ralf Rangnick said was a “must-buy” for Manchester United

Former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick strongly recommended the signing of Josko Gvardiol to the club before he left.

Rangnick struggled to get performances out of Man Utd’s players during his spell in charge last season, but it seems he had some decent ideas for recruitment in his meetings with club chiefs off the pitch.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Rangnick named Gvardiol as a “must-buy” and also recommended his RB Leipzig team-mate Christopher Nkunku as someone to look at.

The German tactician ended up leaving United to take charge of the Austrian national team, but they might have done well to keep him in an advisory role.

Rangnick has great experience in the game, having worked as a coach and as a sporting director, and he knows the Red Bull franchise inside out.

Gvardiol looks a superb young talent and it’s easy to imagine he could have had a positive impact at Old Trafford.

Rather more ambitiously, Rangnick also advised the Red Devils to pursue Erling Haaland, who ended up joining Manchester City, and who surely would never have joined a team not playing in the Champions League.