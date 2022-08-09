Harry Maguire lines up his Manchester United teammates on the wrong side of the tunnel

Harry Maguire, the captain of Manchester United, lined up his teammates on the wrong side of the tunnel at Old Trafford.

There has been plenty of discussion over who Erik ten Hag would choose as his Manchester United captain this season, and the Dutchman eventually chose to allow Maguire to keep hold of the armband.

The first game of the season didn’t go to plan for United, losing at home to Brighton, and the disorganisation started in the tunnel.

Just look at our captain???The state of this club ei pic.twitter.com/xaCIlq97Bq — L???f? (@iLatif_) August 8, 2022

Maguire lined up with his teammates on the wrong side of the tunnel, with David De Gea having to let the United skipper know of his mistake.