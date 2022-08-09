Tottenham Hotspur got off to the perfect start on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, thumping Southampton 4-1. Yet one of the stars of the show for Spurs was left frustrated in the final stages of the match.

This is Futbol picked up on a report from the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham podcast, where Alasdair Gold referenced Ryan Sessegnon’s irritation with manager Antonio Conte.

Sessegnon was having one of his best performances for Tottenham as Conte’s men ripped through Southampton. The 22-year-old opened the scoring on Saturday and was a constant problem for the Saints, but was brought off after 66 minutes for Ivan Perisic. Gold recalled the incident.

“He didn’t look happy. I think he really wanted to stay on.”

“That’s maybe part of all the physical side of it – bringing him off at that time. Just to keep building, because I think in every friendly, he’s played around 60 minutes, I think that’s about right. So it is, I guess, about not pushing him too hard.”

Whatever the reason, it is likely that Conte is happy to see some fire from his players when they are brought off. There likelihood of it developing into anything more than disappointment at not being able to continue enjoying the match is slim – taking on Conte is not for the faint-hearted.