If ever you needed proof that pre-season results and performances mean absolutely nothing, then Brighton playing Man United off the park on Sunday has to be exhibit A.

Everything we saw and heard about a collective approach, playing from the back and playing with intensity and pressure went out the window as the team went missing again, and it appears the disaster at Old Trafford is yet to fully peak.

It’s also a shambles for United’s transfer plans as any club will rub their hands with glee knowing a few million can be added to the price tag with the panic that’s coming from the club, while it does sound like we’re set to see a few arrivals come in.

There are a ton of rumours going around about potential signings just now, but here’s how they could line up this season if they do go through:

The defence does need to be sorted out, an attacking option at right-back would be welcome and it remains to be seen how much of a role Malacia is going to play, but Harry Maguire simply cannot be allowed to continue.

His extraordinary lack of pace means they’re being forced to play 10-15 yards closer to their own goal than they want to, and perhaps Varane could change that, but it’s the midfield that needs the overhaul.

One story that won’t go away is Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. He’s been a target before and it sounds like a fee of €68m would be required to sign him, while the same report also claims that Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is closing in on a move, however, he does come with a history of a mother who likes to cause trouble if he’s not playing and there’s a reason that Juventus don’t want to keep him.

The one that could be exciting for the fans is PSV forward Cody Gakpo who broke through properly last season and has started this campaign in fine form, but it’s a bit much to ask him to transform this team.

There’s also the uncertainties surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo as the decision to leave him on the bench to prove they could win without him backfired terribly, so it’s going to take more than a few panic signings to turn this around.