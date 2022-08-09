Man United turn attention to 24-year-old attacker as they pull out of Marko Arnautovic transfer

Manchester United have reportedly turned their attention towards Watford winger Ismaila Sarr as they look to strengthen in attack before the end of the summer.

The Senegal international has long looked a big talent in his time in both the Premier League and the Championship, and he’s started this season with a bang, scoring a stunning goal from inside his own half against West Brom last night.

Fabrizio Romano has written about Sarr in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the reporter claiming that Liverpool have been interested in him in the past.

And now, 90min report that Man Utd have added Sarr to their list of options as they continue their search for new attacking players after ultimately deciding against signing Marko Arnautovic.

It remains to be seen how likely a deal is for Sarr, with Watford sure to be desperate to keep hold of the 24-year-old if they are to have any hope of winning promotion back up to the Premier League.

Sarr looks like he has the ability to slot into a top team like this, and it will be interesting to see how this develops in the weeks ahead.