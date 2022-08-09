Journalist Alex Richards has denied the possibility of Wolves forward Pedro Neto joining Arsenal this summer.

Football.London had recently claimed that Arsenal held an interest in Neto, with reports claiming that a move could be made this summer.

The Wolves forward struggled for minutes last season due to injuries, but there’s no doubt he’s likely to be a key player this season, especially due to an injury to star striker Raul Jimenez.

Now, journalist Richards has claimed a potential move to Arsenal is a non-starter and will not be happening, as seen in the tweet below.

Not sure where Pedro Neto to Arsenal speculation has come from… but yeah, not happening. #WWFC — Alex Richards (@AA_Richards) August 8, 2022

Neto would have been a useful addition for Arsenal, with five substitutions being introduced in the Premier League. If you want to compete at the top of the table, then increased squad depth will be vital.

The likes of Manchester City and Liverpool have a squad deep enough to be able to rotate world-class player for world-class player, so bringing in players who can provide adequate cover would be extremely useful.

However, it appears Neto isn’t going to be the answer, so it will be interesting to see if Arsenal do pursue another winger before the window closes.