Juventus move suggests that Adrien Rabiot deal with Manchester United is close

The links between Adrien Rabiot and Manchester United appear to be intensifying, with the two clubs reportedly having agreed a fee for the French midfielder. Further reports out of Italy may suggest that a deal is close to going through.

According to Calciomercato, as per Juve FC, Juventus have identified Sassuolo’s Davide Frattesi as their replacement for Rabiot. The 22-year-old has been impressive form and having already brought in Manuel Locatelli successfully from Sassuolo last summer, Max Allegri may look south for their solution again.

The cost of Frattesi would be in the region of €15-20m, which more or less aligns with the €17m they are expecting to receive for Rabiot.

This would suggest that Juventus are preparing for the departure of Rabiot too. La Vecchia Signora will likely benefit from bringing in Frattesi on a lower salary than that of Rabiot, something United will now have to agree with him.

Image via Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images