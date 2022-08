Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klick could leave the club this summer despite playing in their victory over Wolves at the weekend.

That’s according to The Athletic, who claim that Klich could be on his way out after five years at the club.

Dutch side FC Utrecht are interested in signing the 32-year-old.

Klich featured in Leeds’ first Premier League game of the season, but The Athletic still expects him to leave the club in the coming weeks.