“They are worried” – Journalist shares behind-scenes concern for Leeds United

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United are reportedly worried about a lack of depth up front this season.

Reporter Dean Jones has revealed that there are concerns behind the scenes about what Jesse Marsch would do if Patrick Bamford picked up a serious injury.

It therefore looks like Leeds will be in the running to sign a new striker in the final weeks of the transfer window.

Jones told Give Me Sport: “They are worried about what happens if Bamford gets injured, what happens in that position, because they still haven’t got it filled and there are young players you could try, but I personally think that’s where they’re slightly concerned right now.”

Bamford has performed well for Leeds, but there’s no doubt that they’d benefit from another option in that area of the pitch.

It’s been a difficult summer for LUFC with the departures of Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips, so they surely need to keep on spending before the deadline at the end of the month.

