“Liverpool have followed him for years” – Exclusive transfer update on player who is “too good for the Championship”

Liverpool have had a long-standing interest in Watford forward Ismaila Sarr, though he’s not currently a priority target, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside via Substack, Romano praised Sarr after his superb solo goal for Watford against West Brom in their clash in the Championship last night.

Romano says he rates Sarr highly and believes he’s surely too good not to be playing at a higher level this season, though it seems Liverpool have never held talks over signing the Senegal international.

It’s easy to see how Sarr could be a fine fit for the Reds or for other top clubs, and Romano teased that the 24-year-old could be an option that teams will keep an eye on in the final weeks of the transfer window.

“What a goal from Ismaila Sarr last night as he reminded us all of his superb talent,” Romano wrote.

The Senegalese forward is certainly too good for the Championship, but Watford will only sell him for an important proposal.

Liverpool have followed him for years but have never made any proposals, Klopp’s focus is on other deals; Sarr can be a surprise from here to the end of the market.

Liverpool could be the right fit for Sarr’s talents, as he is a similar style of player to his compatriot Sadio Mane, who had a great career at Anfield before moving to Bayern Munich this summer.

Still, Jurgen Klopp also has Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota in his attack, so there doesn’t seem an urgent need for Sarr at the moment.