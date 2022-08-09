West Ham could make move to sign ‘electrifying’ £67m Brazilian before deadline day

West Ham United could reportedly be set to join the running for the transfer of Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

Newcastle and Arsenal have also been strongly linked with the Brazil international this summer, with various reports suggesting he could be available for around £67million.

Now it seems West Ham are ready to try their luck with a move for Paqueta before the end of the summer, according to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs.

“I think Newcastle will monitor the Paqueta situation, but if Paqueta is really pushing for a move then the clubs that want him, Newcastle included, are trying to establish where that move would be to, whether that’s the league or a specific club,” Jacobs said.

“Keep an eye on West Ham as well as they could come into the mix and keep an eye on PSG who want at least three more signings.”

Given the other clubs involved here, this would be some statement if the Hammers could pull it off.