Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko.

With a lack of options up front, it’s no surprise to see Manchester United in the market for a striker this summer. Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that United were interested in Salzburg striker Sesko.

As it stands, Cristiano Ronaldo is lacking in match fitness, and the Portuguese star started on the bench during their opening league game.

Sesko would be the ideal signing for United, with the 19-year-old able to learn and develop from Ronaldo, eventually taking his shirt when he leaves the club.

However, according to a fresh report from Romano, RB Leipzig are now closing in on a deal to sign Sesko in the summer of 2023. Salzburg don’t want to sell the striker this year, but are willing to allow him to leave in 12 months.

Sesko will follow in the footsteps of a host of players who have made the switch from Salzburg to the Bundesliga, with the most notable being Erling Haaland, Karim Adeyemi, and Naby Keita.